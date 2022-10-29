Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.8 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF stock remained flat at $17.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

