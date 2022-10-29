Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 23rd

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Exponent Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.09. 304,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

