Facet Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

