Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFXDF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.