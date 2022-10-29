Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $417.88 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $417.88 million and $1.31 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,886.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00256402 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98690022 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,826,088.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

