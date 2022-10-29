Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 820.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCMGF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.