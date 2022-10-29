Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

