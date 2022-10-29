Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Update

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Focusrite Stock Performance
FOCIF stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Focusrite has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.00.
About Focusrite
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focusrite (FOCIF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.