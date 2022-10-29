Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Update

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Focusrite Stock Performance

FOCIF stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Focusrite has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

