Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$56.50

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.54.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.32. The firm has a market cap of C$25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.962707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

