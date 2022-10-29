Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

FRLA stock remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

