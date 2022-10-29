Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $492.12 million-$510.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.10 million. Forward Air also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.98-$2.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.29.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 221,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,026. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,218,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.