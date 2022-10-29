Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $492.12-$510.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.47 million. Forward Air also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.02 EPS.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. 221,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

