Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 13,630,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,861. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

