GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

