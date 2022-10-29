Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $11.17 or 0.00053485 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $49.07 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,886.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00256402 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

