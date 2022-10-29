General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 105,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 148,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $81.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

