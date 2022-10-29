General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

