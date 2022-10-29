Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 437 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 165,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %

ILMN opened at $233.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,882.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.