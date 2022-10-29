Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 437 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 165,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
