Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

