Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.70 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. 1,135,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,496. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

