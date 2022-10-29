Gnosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.78 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $130.81 or 0.00630566 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $337.45 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

