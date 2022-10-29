Gode Chain Trading Down 0.5% This Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $1.05 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.67 or 0.31844510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012437 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

