Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Down 28.3% This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $66,040.71 and approximately $451.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

