Grin (GRIN) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $72,105.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,853.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00272425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00124841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00713137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00570279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00230125 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.