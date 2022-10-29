Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth $5,896,000. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.29. 31,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $177.31 and a one year high of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

