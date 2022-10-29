GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

