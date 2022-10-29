GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 341 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,332,000 after buying an additional 115,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

