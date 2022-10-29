GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) vs. Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Head to Head Survey

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boomer has a beta of 37.95, meaning that its share price is 3,695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Boomer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.55 $153.00 million $1.86 19.73 Boomer $11.47 million 0.09 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

83.5% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GXO Logistics and Boomer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 2 14 0 2.88 Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $74.88, indicating a potential upside of 104.02%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.55% 12.25% 3.92% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Boomer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Boomer

(Get Rating)

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.