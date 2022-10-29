Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.82

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.82 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.22). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 174.70 ($2.11), with a volume of 443,847 shares trading hands.

Halfords Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £375.03 million and a P/E ratio of 475.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.28.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

