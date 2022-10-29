Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Stock Price Down 16%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Rating) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 3,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.