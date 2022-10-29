Harmony (ONE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.30 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $248.57 million and $30.30 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.24 or 0.31991631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,655,251,389 coins and its circulating supply is 12,683,149,389 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.