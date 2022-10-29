Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $26.92 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.65. 3,724,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

