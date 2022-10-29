Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 53,726 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. 7,250,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,005. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

