Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.34 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 441,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,905. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.