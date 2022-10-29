Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-$1.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.39 EPS.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 441,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

