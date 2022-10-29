Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.34 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 441,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

