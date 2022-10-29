HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy makes up 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPKEW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35.

