Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.83.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HCG opened at C$25.60 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$46.92. The company has a market cap of C$982.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.16.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.5700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

