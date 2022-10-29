Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HST. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

