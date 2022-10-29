HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HPX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the first quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of HPX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPX Trading Up 0.1 %

HPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 37,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. HPX has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.19.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

