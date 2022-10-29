H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 9,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. CWM LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.65. 1,853,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

