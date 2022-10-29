HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.38. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

