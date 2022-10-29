IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $107.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

