IFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,578 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

