IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the September 30th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,846. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

