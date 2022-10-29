IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the September 30th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,846. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
