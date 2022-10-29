Immutable X (IMX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34.01 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $357.96 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

