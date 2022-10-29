Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.5-$73.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.19 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.23. 911,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $38,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,729.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,823 shares of company stock worth $3,513,067. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Impinj by 127.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Impinj by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

