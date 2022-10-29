Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 1,893,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,332. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

