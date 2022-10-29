Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

