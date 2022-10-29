Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.17 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.64.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

